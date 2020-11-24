Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Miss Vickie's brand Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips recalled due to possible presence of pieces of glass

Product photo is available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606188309617/1606188310070

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 3, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Miss Vickie's Canada is recalling certain Miss Vickie's brand Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of glass. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled product described below.

The following product was originally recalled in Ontario and Quebec and has now been identified to have also been distributed in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Miss Vickie's Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 200 g 0 60410 04667 8 JA 12 with all manufacturing codes where "0" appears in the second position and "8" appears in the third position JA 26 608329131

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Injuries

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product. However, there have been reported injuries associated with the products included in the Food Recall Warning of November 3, 2020.

Story continues

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/24/c2330.html