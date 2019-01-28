Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Inter Pipeline:

0.11 = CA$892m ÷ (CA$11b – CA$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Inter Pipeline has an ROCE of 11%.

View our latest analysis for Inter Pipeline

Does Inter Pipeline Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Inter Pipeline’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 4.8% average in the Oil and Gas industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Inter Pipeline’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





TSX:IPL Last Perf January 28th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like Inter Pipeline are cyclical businesses. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Inter Pipeline.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Inter Pipeline’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Inter Pipeline has total assets of CA$11b and current liabilities of CA$1.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Inter Pipeline’s ROCE

Overall, Inter Pipeline has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Inter Pipeline. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.