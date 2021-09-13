Interactive Brokers launches cryptocurrency trading

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin and Binance is seen in this illustration
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group on Monday said it launched low-fee cryptocurrency trading on its platform, making it the latest online retail brokerage to add digital assets to its offerings.

U.S. clients of the brokerage will now be able to trade and custody bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, the company said.

"As financial markets evolve, sophisticated individual and institutional investors are increasingly seeking out allocations to digital currencies as a means of achieving their financial objectives," said Chief Executive Officer Milan Galik.

Chairman Thomas Peterffy said in June that Interactive Brokers, which caters to active traders and sophisticated investors, would launch trading in cryptocurrencies by the end of the summer as the nascent asset class becomes more mainstream.

Other brokers, including Robinhood Markets Inc and TradeStation also provide cryptocurrency trading, while Charles Schwab Corp and Fidelity currently offer access to bitcoin futures.

Crypto-trading commissions at Interactive Brokers will be 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, depending on monthly volume, with no added spreads, markups, or custody fees, the New York-based company said.

Interactive Brokers said it partnered with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated provider of cryptocurrency services that also works with companies like PayPal on digital asset trading, to enable the new service.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore bank DBS charts ambitious plans for digital exchange

    Singapore's DBS Group expects to double the number of members on its new platform for cryptocurrency trading to 1,000 by end-December and grow this by 20-30% annually for the next three years as digital tokens gain acceptability. In an interview, DBS's senior executives said DBS Digital Exchange, set up in December as a members-only bourse, is seeing robust demand from corporate investors, accredited individuals and investment firms that manage the fortunes of wealthy families. DBS's foray in the crypto business come after its CEO Piyush Gupta steered the bank to invest billions of dollars to upgrade its technology infrastructure over the past eight years as it embraced cloud computing and digitised its services.

  • Coinbase looking to raise $1.5 billion through debt offering

    The fundraising plans come less than a week after the company said U.S. regulators would sue the exchange if it went ahead with plans to launch a program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets. "This capital raise represents an opportunity to bolster our already-strong balance sheet with low-cost capital," Coinbase said in a statement. As one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase has benefited from the growing adoption of digital assets, but has also taken a hit from the volatility and regulatory scrutiny around it.

  • MicroStrategy Adds Another 5,050 BTC to Holdings, Now Holds 114K BTC

    MicroStrategy has now spent more than $420 million on Bitcoin this quarter as it continues to invest.

  • How can Social Security be saved?

    A trust fund that serves as a backstop for the nation's largest social safety net program is on track to run out of money in 12 years.

  • MicroStrategy adds another 5,050 bitcoin to its balance sheet to bring its total stash of the cryptocurrency to $5.1 billion

    The business analytics software maker bought 5,050 for about $242.9 million in cash, according to a filing.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Ken Fisher Have in Common

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and billionaire Ken Fisher’s stock-picking strategies and love for growth stocks. We will also review 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Ken Fisher have in common. You can skip our detailed discussion about two Wall Street influencers, and go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Ken Fisher […]

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks compares the current market to the mid-2000s bubble, touts bitcoin's staying power, and offers several tips in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    The Oaktree Capital Management chief advised investors to manage their portfolio risk, refrain from panic selling, and always remain skeptical.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams ethereum's speed, touts a trillion-dollar opportunity in bitcoin, and calls for US regulation in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    "I don't want to get involved in crypto if the regulator says it's not OK. I can't afford to be offside," Kevin O'Leary said.