Interactive dinner theater to raise money for Children's Advocacy Center

Dec. 22—The Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center will soon benefit from proceeds raised through an interactive dinner theater production, "Death by Chocolate."

The murder mystery-themed show is planned for Jan 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Texan Theater and will include a three-course dinner and an open bar.

Due to the interactive nature of the show, attendees are encouraged to dress up in their retro "Hollywood red carpet best and bring their sharpest wit."

Tickets can be purchased online at ccnetx.org/events.

The Children's Advocacy Center is a child-focused, community-oriented, facility-based program in which representatives from many disciplines meet to discuss and make decisions about the investigation, treatment and prosecution of child abuse cases."