This interactive map depicts Akron police's pursuit of Jayland Walker

This still image is presented during the press conference at the Firestone Community Center on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Akron regarding the police shooting of Jayland Walker. The Akron Police Department has circled what they believe to be a flash of light from a discharged gun on the car that Jayland Walker is driving.

Jayland Walker, 25, was killed by Akron police following a car chase that began in the city’s North Hill neighborhood and ended in Firestone Park June 27.

The incident has become the subject of protests, local legislation and an overall degradation between Akron’s police and community members.

The Beacon Journal used multiple videos from the Akron Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation as well as audio from police radio traffic to determine the route and key points in the chase and fatal shooting of Jayland Walker. This interactive map created from these sources illustrates that long-debated pursuit.

While not shown on this map, officers encountered Jayland Walker's car twice on the night he was shot and killed by police, according to Akron FOP President Clay Cozart. The leader of Akron's police union said the same officers had first spotted Walker's car just minutes before the fateful chase near North Howard Street and Tallmadge Avenue and learned the car had been in a police pursuit the day before in New Franklin.

Note: For in-map videos, there is a slight lag between what is happening on screen and the audio.

