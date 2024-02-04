Interactive map: What’s Ohio’s favorite Valentine’s candy for 2024?

**Related Video Above: Kenny goes ‘behind the scenes’ at Malley’s Chocolates.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you all in on heart-shaped boxes of chocolate for Valentine’s Day?

If so, you’re not alone, as researchers at candystore.com found that’s the top pick for candy lovers in the Buckeye State in 2024.

Looking at bulk sales on its website and also other industry partners’ data for the last 16 years, candystore.com found the Top 3 most-likely-to-be-purchased Valentines candy for each state.

In Ohio, those are as follows:

Heart-shaped box of chocolates

Cupid corn (yes, it’s candy corn, but pink)

Conversation hearts

For more fun, an interactive maps shows how Ohioans compare with other states:

Source: CandyStore.com.

On top of these findings, a recent National Retail Federation survey revealed that Americans as a whole are going to shell out an estimated $25.8 billion this year on the holiday, with about $14.2 billion of that going to significant others’ gifts (this final number is reportedly a record high).

Valentine’s Day is Wednesday, Feb. 14.

