Interactive map shows 2023 home value changes in every Sacramento area ZIP code

Mortgage rates are up, sales volume is down and prices— well, they’re showing a lot of resiliency in the Sacramento region real estate market.

Fresh numbers from Zillow show that the median home value has increased slightly in many Sacramento-area ZIP codes.

Most of the biggest jumps in home values have occurred in rural communities in the Sierra foothills and in southeastern Sacramento County.

The interactive map below shows the changes this year for nearly every community in the region, including Elk Grove, Folsom and the Placer County suburbs.

The map will update each month as new data becomes available.