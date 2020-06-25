InterCement Financial Operations B.V. Announces Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation For Any And All Of Its 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2024

SÃO PAULO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InterCement Financial Operations B.V. (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of InterCement Participações S.A. (the "Company" or "our"), announced today that it has commenced a private exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") for any and all of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Existing Notes") for its newly issued 7.000%/8.500% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2027 (the "New Notes").

The primary purpose of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation (as defined below) is to provide the Company with the necessary flexibility to overcome the current economic downturn, achieve our overall objectives and to improve our capital structure and liquidity position by extending the maturity profile of the Existing Notes.

The Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to an Exchange Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated June 24, 2020 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum"), which sets forth a more detailed description of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation.

The New Notes will be issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by the Company and InterCement Brasil S.A. ("InterCement Brasil"). The New Notes will mature on July 15, 2027. Interest on the New Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on January 15, 2021. The Issuer or the Company may elect to pay interest on the New Notes (1) entirely in cash, at a rate per annum of 7.000% or (2) with respect to payments of interest due on any interest payment date that occurs on or prior to January 15, 2022, by increasing the principal amount of the New Notes outstanding or, with respect to New Notes represented by certificated notes, issuing additional New Notes for the remaining amount of the interest payment, at a rate per annum equal to 8.500%.

Eligible Holders (as defined below) who validly tender their Existing Notes and deliver their consents on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 8, 2020, unless extended (the "Early Expiration Deadline"), will receive U.S.$850.00 in principal amount of New Notes for each U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of Existing Notes accepted for exchange. Eligible Holders who validly tender their Existing Notes on or prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 22, 2020, unless extended (the "Expiration Deadline"), but after the Early Expiration Deadline, will receive U.S.$800.00 in principal amount of New Notes for each U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of Existing Notes accepted for exchange. In each case, Eligible Holders who validly tender their Existing Notes that are accepted for exchange will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Existing Notes to, but excluding, the applicable Settlement Date (as defined below), which will be added to the principal amount of the New Notes. The amount of New Notes to be issued to any holder will be issued in minimum denominations of U.S.$1.00 and integral multiples of U.S.$1.00 above such amount and will be rounded down to the nearest U.S.$1.00.

Concurrently with the Exchange Offer, the Company is soliciting consents (the "Consent Solicitation" and, together with the Exchange Offer, the "Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation") from the Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Existing Notes (the "Existing Notes Indenture"), which would eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default and related provisions under such indenture (the "Proposed Amendments").

The tender of the Existing Notes into the Exchange Offer, will also be considered a Consent to the Proposed Amendments with respect to those tendered Existing Notes. In addition to the foregoing, delivery of a Consent will constitute an express waiver with respect to all claims against the issuer and the guarantors under the Existing Notes Indenture of any breach that may otherwise arise under the Existing Notes Indenture.

Tendered Existing Notes may not be withdrawn and consents may not be revoked subsequent to the time of execution and delivery of the supplemental indenture containing the Proposed Amendments to the Existing Notes Indenture (the "Effective Time"), except as required by applicable law. Prior to such time, if a holder withdraws its tendered Existing Notes, such holder will be deemed to have revoked its consents and may not deliver consents without re-tendering its Existing Notes. The Effective Time will not occur prior to the Early Expiration Deadline.