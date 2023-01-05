Intercepted call of occupier to his wife: "There will be no Ukrainians soon, wait a bit more"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published an intercepted phone call between a Russian occupier and his wife.

Source: Press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote:

" – Babe, these are just Khokhols (a Russian derogatory term for Ukrainians – ed.), they are just rubbish, just dust, damn it. Why do you even care about them? F**k, it is our nation that will be wiped off the face of the earth. It is our people who will be killed there, and those not killed will be crawling and begging for mercy. Forget about their nation; it will no longer exist. Wait a bit longer: it will be wiped off the face of the earth and that’s it; there will be no more of this hatred of Khokhols. [‘Khokhol’ is a derogatory word for Ukrainians used by the Russians - ed.]

They are to blame for what they have done, so the sooner they all die, the better.

– And children?

– I don’t give a f*ck about them either. I f**king despise their children, children of these motherf**kers. These bastards are taught to hate Russians in summer camps. A Khokhol child should be f**king strangled immediately. Right away, in the f**king womb. This is what I will do. This is what I am doing. Well, okay, bye.

Okay, kiss-kiss."

