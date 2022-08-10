Intercepted conversation with Russian soldier reveals complaints about huge losses in Ukraine

Російський загарбник скаржиться, що від його підрозділу залишилася лише половина

One of the invaders can be heard telling his son about the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“They f***ed out our positions to pieces,” the invader said.

Read also: Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

“We have 300s (injured) again. That’s it, half of us are left. Every second is already wounded. We’ve withdrawn for now. I came to the positions, but we have no mobile connection there. I came here to the forefront. Everything is f***ed out to pieces. Buildings are f***ed, everything is f***ed! With a mortar, a tank up close. They broke everything. I think I’ll make a quick call right now and, God forbid, get out of here.”

In addition, he mentioned some “Polish mercenaries” who allegedly kill Russian soldiers at night.

“Special forces, Poles and all kinds of mercenaries arrived here,” he said.

Read also: Russians reeling from Ukrainian air strikes, SBU intercept indicates

“They killed so many people... Three of our guys were killed at once. They sneaked in at night. Today they killed eight people. Right as they slept. And then two more. I’m saying it’s not a special operation. It’s a fierce war here. We’re cannon fodder here. There are few of us left.”

There are no Polish mercenaries, or soldiers serving with any other NATO army, involved in the fighting in Ukraine. Some foreign citizens are fighting as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the country’s Foreign Legion, or in other regular units.

The Russian soldier was likely referring to Ukrainian special forces soldiers or Ukrainian partisans.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine