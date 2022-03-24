Intercepted radio transmissions reveal Russians ordering troops to 'cover' residential areas with artillery, New York Times reports

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - 2022/03/17: Civilians gathering belongings and supplies as they prepare to flee the embattled city of Mariupol following intense bombardment. Photo by Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Intercepted radio transmissions reveal Russians ordered troops in Ukraine to target residential areas, the New York Times reported.

Audio from the unsecured radio networks obtained by The Times show Russian troops discussing targets while advancing on the Ukrainian town of Makariv on February 27.

In one bit of radio chatter, a Russian is heard ordering a military member to "cover" residential areas "with artillery" once the "property" is removed, according to The Times' translation.

New York Times journalist Christiaan Triebert reported that "property" was likely code for "Russian personnel or equipment."

A Russian who identifies himself in the recording as "Yug-95" told soldier "Buran-30" that a "decision has been made to remove the first 'property' from the residential area," according to a translation by the New York Times.

He then instructed the soldier to "cover the residential area with artillery," The Times reported.

He repeated the orders twice, The Times reported.

Another clip reveals Russian soldiers appearing to yell at each other after they came under fire in Makariv.

"My situation is very tense, tanks are approaching," Buran-30 said in an intercepted radio conversation, according to The Times' translation. "I don't know whose tanks they are, cannot identify them. There is a drone over the area and the area is under fire from all directions."

He said he was under fire and that he was stuck, according to The Times, and was told to request air support, but it never happened.

According to The Times translations, Yug-95 then responded by saying "You fucking forgot about the fucking air support! You forgot! Over!"

The Times' audio-visual investigators teamed up with ham radio operators and open source groups to obtain the radio transmissions, the paper said.

The paper said the recordings "reveal an army struggling with logistical problems and communication failures."

It's unclear why Russian troops were using unsecured radio networks to communicate, but The Verge reported that it has become normal during Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider