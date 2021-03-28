- By GF Value





The stock of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $113.64 per share and the market cap of $63.8 billion, Intercontinental Exchange stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Intercontinental Exchange is shown in the chart below.





Intercontinental Exchange Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Because Intercontinental Exchange is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 14.7% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Intercontinental Exchange has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The overall financial strength of Intercontinental Exchange is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Intercontinental Exchange is poor. This is the debt and cash of Intercontinental Exchange over the past years:

Story continues

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Intercontinental Exchange has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.2 billion and earnings of $3.76 a share. Its operating margin is 38.06%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Intercontinental Exchange at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Intercontinental Exchange over the past years:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Intercontinental Exchange's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 74% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Intercontinental Exchange's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Intercontinental Exchange's return on invested capital is 1.96, and its cost of capital is 5.52. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Intercontinental Exchange is shown below:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Overall, the stock of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Intercontinental Exchange stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

