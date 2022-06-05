InterDigital's (NASDAQ:IDCC) Dividend Will Be US$0.35

The board of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.35 per share on the 27th of July. This makes the dividend yield 2.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

InterDigital's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by InterDigital's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 38.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

InterDigital Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.40 to US$1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 25% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that InterDigital has the ability to continue this into the future. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for InterDigital that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

