InterDigital's (NASDAQ:IDCC) Dividend Will Be US$0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.35 per share on the 27th of April. The dividend yield will be 2.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

InterDigital's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, InterDigital's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 47% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 53.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 55%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

InterDigital Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.40 to US$1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. InterDigital's EPS has fallen by approximately 27% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On InterDigital's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about InterDigital's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for InterDigital that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

