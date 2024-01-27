Interest in Kansas Chocolate Festival surges following event announcement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local chocolate fans are counting down the days leading up to a special event at the Topeka Vendor’s Market.

Back by popular demand, the Kansas Chocolate Festival is officially in the works for 2024. The free event was announced on Facebook on Friday, Jan. 26 and has already garnered nearly 3,000 responses from locals interested in attending.

“The Kansas Chocolate Festival, the last time we did that was in 2020,” Zach Haney, co-owner of the Topeka Vendor’s Market said. “It’s been on hiatus for quite some time. COVID just really hurt a lot of those events so we’re really excited to bring that back and see what is possible with it.”

I-70 potholes in downtown Topeka caused by old roads, cold weather

The festival was five years in the running by 2020 and hasn’t reappeared since, until now. It’s just one of many exciting events coming to the vendor’s market this year alongside TacoTopia and the Topeka Oktoberfest.

“The excitement is just through the roof,” Haney said. “We posted it the other day and 2,000 people have already responded to the event on Facebook.”

IMG_4995_1560626368827.jpg

Haney said applications are currently open for vendors. He encourages any who are interested to reach out to the vendor’s market which can be reached by calling 785-251-0944 or by emailing hello@vendorsmarket.com.

Topeka Vendor’s Market showcases new shops, events for 2024

The event will be held at the Topeka Vendor’s Market at 528 SE Adams Street. It is currently set to start at 10 a.m. and run to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. You can learn more about the Kansas Chocolate Festival by checking it out on Facebook by clicking here.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.