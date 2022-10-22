With interest rate drop, supply chain and staffing create issues in house construction

Every year, the Savannah-based insurance brokerage agency Sterling Seacrest Pritchard releases a Construction Risk Sentiment Index, which is a survey meant to “provide construction businesses with insight and benchmarking data that is both operationally and geographically significant.”

Through the survey, the agency analyzes factors such as top risk issues, pipeline of opportunities and the average of issues that construction companies are least prepared to deal with.

As shown in the 2022 index, which was released to the public on Sept. 26, the agency found that the top three risks for construction companies were material costs and delays (93.02%), staffing concerns (74.42%) and economic issues (25.58%).

According to over half of the construction companies in the Southeastern region, material costs and delays was the main issue they were least prepared for.

While staffing was a prevalent concern in both the 2019 and 2021 SSP risk indexes, material delays and economic issues (6.5%) are newer issues that have come up as an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2019 release, material costs and delays were not listed as a high concern amongst construction companies.

“A lot of changes have come [since the pandemic],” stated SSP Client Strategy Manager Matt Cail. “Primarily… a greater focus on contractual provisions and… specificity within a construction contract.

“I think there has been a renewed sense of focus on construction contracts and terms within them and the importance that they play in the construction space.”

Since 2020, the company has seen an increase in concerns relating to material costs and shipping as well as low staffing.

For homebuilder and member of the Homebuilders Association of Greater Savannah Jeff Kramer, these issues are apparent in his work experience.

“The last 12 to 18 months have been the worst I’ve seen in my 25-year career,” Kramer stated. “The toughest challenges we’ve had have been the supply chain… getting work, and finding labor. It has been rough out there.”

Townhomes under construction on Montgomery Street near Gwinnett Street.

The pandemic didn’t stop homebuilders from their work because they were considered essential workers. Due to the drop in interest rates, Kramer mentions that there was an increase in housing projects as more people looked to buy houses.

“When [the government] dropped the rates, it made things boom even more in our industry,” he stated. “...All three sectors were up tremendously, which put a huge strain on the supply chain.”

According to Kramer, the main issues in the housing industry will get better in the next three to six months as interest rates and goods prices increase again: “... We’ll see some much needed relief in both supply chain and cost.”

To fix the impact of the issues found in the index, Cail suggests providing more employee benefits and being more meticulous when assessing project pipelines. As prevalent topics become less of a concern over the next year, the Construction Sentiment Index may see a change in their next surveys.

