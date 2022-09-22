Interest rate hikes may not slow down holiday shoppers this year

Nina Westervelt
0
Rob Wile
·3 min read

As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in a bid to tame inflation, it may be hoping that holiday shopping in the U.S. will be more muted than in years past.

But according to analysts, factors including low unemployment and the potential for big discounts mean this holiday season is shaping up to be another busy one.

In a sign of the uncertainty U.S. retailers now face, rival big box giants Walmart and Target announced two substantially different holiday hiring targets this week. While Walmart is now aiming for 40,000 new, mostly seasonal workers — down from 150,000 last year — Target is looking to bring on another 100,000 workers this holiday season. That's the same figure it set last year.

The uncertainty is further reflected in holiday spending forecasts. The U.S. consulting firm Deloitte now expects overall holiday sales to climb 4% to 6% this year compared with growth of 15.1% last winter. But it also expects e-commerce sales to climb 12.8% to 14.3% compared with 8.4% last year as consumers hunt for deals online.

Retailers continue to see a glut of inventory on many goods, according to Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com — the result of improvements in supply chains, a shift in spending toward services and experiences, and overall lower demand.

It's further evidenced in inflation data, which show prices of traditional gifts like toys and apparel, as well as electronic goods like TVs and stereos, have mostly risen more slowly than the overall rate of inflation.

Walmart has already announced that more than half the toys on its annual Top Toy List would retail for under $50, with many under $25.

Thanks to a still-healthy job market that helps people feel more secure about their finances, this holiday season is shaping up to be "the best buyer's market in years," Rossman said.

Fed impact

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75% as it seeks to tame inflation levels not seen in four decades.

The goal is to curb booming post-pandemic demand, slow the economy and put downward pressure on prices.

In the near term, it means higher borrowing costs. Already, average mortgage rates are now well above 6%, the highest since at least 2008.

For consumers who plan to use a credit card to make purchases, average APR rates are currently at the highest levels since 1995, at about 18%, according to Bankrate.com, and near the record 19% rate.

But Rossman said there is usually a lag of one or two months before credit card interest rates increase after the Fed hikes take effect. Plus, many individuals who already have credit card debt are usually willing to take on more, he said.

"There’s a little bit of denial, or mental accounting, if you already have debt," he said.

In general, Rossman said, household balance sheets remain healthy heading into the holiday season. It's something that he said helps "debunk" current consumer sentiment readings that are at all-time lows amid larger inflation concerns.

He said he is not expecting a surge in credit card delinquencies amid the higher APR rates.

"People still have more money in the bank," he said. "They have paid down debt, and while there are certainly warning signs on the horizon, many people are still starting from a position of strength."

It's a sentiment echoed in Bank of America's Consumer Checkpoint report, which found that at the moment, consumers continue to feel "chipper."

"Consumers continue to demonstrate fairly robust spending growth," BofA said. "They have benefited recently from the drop in the price of gasoline, and continue to experience a strong labor market."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Rising interest rates cooling off housing market

    Another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week is aimed at slowing inflation, but it's also hurting consumers and cooling off the housing market.

  • Fed goes big with latest rate hike

    STORY: The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its third straight interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday and signaled a high likelihood of at least one more move of that size this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said U.S. central bank officials are "strongly resolved" to bring down inflation from the highest levels in four decades."We're committed to getting inflation back down to 2%, because we think that a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain later on."The Fed raised its target interest rate to a range of 3.00%-3.25% - the highest level since 2008 - and new projections showed the policy rate rising to between 4.25%-4.50% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.50%-4.75% in 2023. The Fed's projections, meanwhile, showed the economy slowing to a crawl in 2022, with year-end growth of 0.2%, rising to 1.2% in 2023, well below the economy's potential. POWELL: "We have to get supply and demand back into alignment. And the way we do that is by slowing the economy. “Kevin Mahn, President and Chief Investment Officer at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, said Wednesday he was surprised that the Federal Reserve announced that it would continue raising rates so aggressively."And my biggest concern at this point in time is that the Fed remains too hawkish in the face of an economy that continues to slow. // We know that the economy has now met the technical definition of recession, and the yield curve also remains inverted. The yield curve has remained inverted prior to every recession in our country going back to 1955. So if in fact the Fed remains as hawkish as their dot plot chart is suggesting, I believe that could push the economy into a deeper and more protracted recession than would have otherwise occurred on its own."The federal funds rate projected for the end of this year signals another 1.25 percentage points in rate hikes to come in the Fed's two remaining policy meetings in 2022, a level that implies another 75-basis-point increase in the offing.Rate cuts are not foreseen until 2024.

  • Royal Caribbean Taps Junk-Bond Market For $2 Billion Refinancing

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. tapped the US corporate high-yield bond market to help refinance debt the company has coming due next year. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in ProtestA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing Forc

  • Amazon's Bezos and Jassy to testify to FTC, NY housing prices plateau, Ted Lasso joins FIFA 23 game

    Notable business headlines include the FTC calling on Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy to testify in Amazon Prime probe, NYC housing prices plateau following a record-high July, and Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond team in EA produced ‘FIFA 23’.

  • Final hearing ahead of Brooks trial offers insights into how the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy case will be conducted

    The three-hour hearing included information about jury selection, court seating, witness access to the proceedings and other details.

  • Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

    Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare.

  • Affirm added to ‘zombie’ stocks list by equity research firm New Constructs

    Buy now pay later operator Affirm has been added to the list of ‘zombie’ stocks compiled by independent equity research firm New Constructs. The research firm, which uses machine learning and natural language processing to parse corporate filings and model economic earnings, warns there are plenty of challenges ahead for Affirm Holdings Inc.

  • Amazon beats own expectations for Thursday Night Football streaming debut

    Amazon reportedly outperforms its own viewing expectations for last week's streaming debut of Thursday Night Football.

  • Walmart, Target to start holiday sales early to ease inflation sting

    Experts believe people will start holiday shopping early to avoid prices that they believe could rise even further.

  • The spread of 'climate doom' on TikTok is hurting the climate justice movement – and Gen Z

    Not only is climate doom harmful, it’s just blatantly wrong. Scientists say it's not too late to reverse even the worst effects of climate change.

  • People, is a new grocery store really that exciting? A cynic’s take on H-E-B mania

    The excitement over getting a nearby H-E-B is palpable. Is it nostalgia or does it just remind us that the little things in life are good? [Opinion]

  • Oklahoma AG John O’Connor responds to accusations from Glossip’s attorney

    Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued a statement, hours after attorneys for Richard Glossip accused the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office is mishandling evidence in the case.

  • IDB directors unanimously recommend removal of Claver-Carone after ethics probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Inter-American Development Bank's board of directors voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend removing President Mauricio Claver-Carone after an independent ethics investigation found misconduct, three sources familiar with the vote said. The recommendation throws the final decision regarding Latin America's largest development bank to its seniormost body, the board of governors, who will vote from Friday through Tuesday, one of the sources said. Claver-Carone did not immediately respond to a phone call or text message.

  • Kamala Harris talks abortion, appeals to voters in Milwaukee

    Vice President Kamala Harris met with college students and Latino leaders in Milwaukee on Thursday, a visit meant to energize voters just under seven weeks before an election in which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot. Harris also spoke at a meeting of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, urging them to “fight back” for abortion rights and against those she called “extremist, so-called leaders” who were attempting to make it harder to vote.

  • 🍁 Fall has entered the chat

    Or is it autumn? Plus: Russians flee as military mobilization begins and Hurricane Fiona churns northward. It's Thursday's news.

  • Harry Styles Performed "Ever Since New York" And Was Honored With A Banner During His Final Concert At Madison Square Garden

    "HARRY STYLES IS PLAYING 'EVER SINCE NEW YORK' AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN I'M ABOUT TO SCREAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS TARGET."View Entire Post ›

  • Fed predicts big slowdown in economy and rising unemployment as it battles inflation

    The "pain" Americans are likely to endure from higher U.S. interest rates is a tepid economy in 2023 and rising layoffs and unemployment, the Federal Reserve predicts.

  • Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing a 'significant' suspension for reportedly having an affair with a staff member

    Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who is in a relationship with actress Nia Long, could reportedly get a year-long suspension for violating team conduct policies.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Cathie Wood steps down as portfolio manager on two ARK ETFs

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova breaks down Cathie Wood's decision to hand off her role as portfolio manager on two ETFs.&nbsp;