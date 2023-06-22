Interest rate rises will come to an end – buy this trust while it still offers excellent value for money

Interest rates will not rise in perpetuity. Although the Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates yet again today, the Bank Rate will inevitably plateau as inflation eventually moderates. Likewise, the European Central Bank’s hawkish stance will not become permanent despite widespread expectations of further rises in eurozone interest rates over the coming months.

Indeed, interest rates could realistically fall at a brisk pace once rampant inflation has been tamed. A weak UK economy that is currently flirting with recession, and a eurozone economy that is currently in recession, may ultimately prompt a loosening of monetary policy. The IMF expects the current era of monetary policy tightening across the developed world to be temporary and for interest rates to fall to pre-pandemic levels as the reality of slow economic growth and demographic changes are fully felt.

This is excellent news for stock market investors. Rising interest rates are suffocating corporate earnings growth and weighing on investor sentiment owing to their negative impact on the economy’s prospects. As monetary policy tightening ends, and even loosens, the prospects for shares are likely to dramatically improve.

In Questor’s view, now is an opportune moment for long-term investors to purchase high-quality stocks while they still trade at low prices. In particular, bargains are plentiful among smaller companies such as those held by the Montanaro European Smaller Companies investment trust which was initially tipped as a “buy” in this column just over five years ago. Since then, it has risen by 60pc and yet currently trades at a 12pc discount to net asset value.

Its performance over a longer period is even more impressive. It has returned 177pc over a decade versus a 108pc return for its benchmark, the MSCI Europe Small Cap (excluding UK) index. While smaller companies have been shunned of late by risk-averse investors amid an era of economic turbulence, they are likely to gain in popularity as interest rate rises abate, the economy’s prospects improve and investor emotions shift from fear to greed.

The trust seeks to unearth companies with solid financial positions, sustainably high returns on capital and that benefit from long-term structural growth opportunities. It only buys them when they trade at an attractive level relative to their intrinsic value. It currently has 49 holdings that are listed across mainland Europe, with Sweden (25pc), Germany (18pc) and Italy (14pc) representing its largest geographic exposures. The median market capitalisation of its holdings is around £2bn. As is to be expected of any fund that focuses on smaller companies listed abroad, the trust’s major holdings, which include NCAB, Kitron and Fortnox, do not contain many names with which UK investors are likely to be familiar. In terms of sector exposure, information technology stocks account for 32pc of the trust’s assets.

Alongside a 22pc exposure to the industrials sector, this highlights the relatively high cyclicality within the company’s portfolio which suggests it is well placed to benefit from an economic recovery in Europe. A 4pc gearing ratio, while somewhat modest compared with other trusts, provides further evidence of the company’s potential to produce high returns in a rising stock market.

Clearly, the performance of the European economy has been hugely disappointing over recent months. The eurozone’s manufacturing sector has contracted for 11 consecutive months, while business sentiment recently declined to a five-month low. The region’s near-term economic prospects are also relatively downbeat. According to the OECD, the eurozone economy is set to expand by just 0.9pc this year and by a further 1.5pc next year.

A tough economic outlook amid ongoing interest rate rises could weigh on the performance of the trust in the short run. But its record shows the strength of its investment process and its ability to generate index-beating performance in the long run.

Trading at a large discount to net asset value, the company offers excellent value. Ultimately, the era of interest rate rises will abate as monetary policy tightening has its desired effect on inflation. With weak economic growth an inevitable consequence of hawkish monetary policy, an upswell of opinion in favour of interest rate cuts is likely to emerge. Investors who buy undervalued stocks, and trusts, today are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of that process.

Questor says: buy

Stock ticker:

Share price at close:

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips

Get in touch | How to contact Questor

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.