Interest Rates Are Falling. But Do Your Homework Before You Make Any Decisions.

Hey Bank of Dad. Interest rates are falling. What does this really mean for me? Like, how does this affect my money? I have a few credit cards, a mortgage, car payment, some savings accounts; we also still have my wife’s student loans. Is there a best way to react or things I can do to make sure everything is safe and sound? — Jason, 34, Reno, Nevada

That’s a great question, Jason. Interest rates have been crazy low for a long time now, and it looks like the Fed may not be done trimming a key rate that affects a lot of consumer loans. While you certainly don’t want to overreact to short-term economic changes, it’s smart to ask how this might impact your financial life.

With that said, here’s a little roundup on how the products you mentioned may or may not be affected.

How Low Interest Rates Effect Credit Cards

Last month, the Federal Reserve cut the influential federal funds rate for the first time in 11 years. Keep in mind that those changes will tend to affect variable-rate products the most. That means you may eventually see a change in your credit card finance charges, which fall into this category.

The question is how much that really affects your borrowing habits. Even with a quarter point cut in July (and some experts expect a similar move in September), charging your purchases is still extremely expensive. A survey by the website CreditCards.com found that the average rate dipped to 17.74 percent after the Fed’s rate-cutting decision last month. That’s still a very expensive way to pay for things.

“Bank of Dad” is a weekly column which seeks to answer questions about how to manage money when you have a family. Want to ask about college savings accounts, reverse mortgages, or student loan debt? Submit a question to Bankofdad@ . Want advice on what stocks are safe bets? We recommend subscribing to The Motley Fool or talking to a broker. If you get any great ideas, speak up. We’d love to know.

How Low Interest Rates Effect Mortgages

Mortgage rates were already pretty good last fall, when the average 30-year fixed loan charged around 5 percent. Since then, they’ve gotten even better. This week, the average rate for those mortgages is just 3.81 percent, according to Bankrate.

If you haven’t looked at your mortgage situation recently, you might give refinancing some thought. Of course, that all depends on what you’re already paying. If the difference in rates is a quarter of a percentage point, forking over two to five percent of your home’s value in closing costs might not be worth it.

But if you can save a couple hundred dollars a month in financing fees, you might want to give your broker a ring – especially if you plan to live in your home for several years, allowing you to more than recoup those transaction fees.

How Lower Interest Rates Effect Car Loans

The cost of car loans was actually edging upward, before taking a slight – and I mean slight – dip in July. Now the average rate on a five-year new car loan is 4.63 percent. For most folks, the Fed’s money-loosening policies alone aren’t going to justify refinancing your loan.

One scenario where you might want to refi is if you have several years left to pay on your current loan and you’ve managed to resurrect a credit score that was pretty crappy when you bought the car. Borrowers with an excellent FICO rating pay, on average, about 3.5 percentage points less than borrowers with scores under 650.