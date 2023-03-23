Interest rates – live: Mortgage warning as Bank of England set to hike rates again

The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates again (PA Wire)

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the 11th time in a row, after yesterday’s shock rise in inflation.

It is due to announce its decision at noon, with economists and financial markets predicting that the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee will lift interest rates to a quarter of one per cent, to 4.25%.

Any rate rise would be consistent with the BoE’s plan to battle inflation, but would have a detrimental impact on borrowers and those on tracker mortgage deals.

It comes just a day after the surprise jump in Consumer Prices Index inflation, from 10.1% in January to 10.4% in February.

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst for OANDA, said the inflation figures came as a “crushing blow” for the BoE.

He said: “Whatever flexibility the Bank of England may have thought it would have on Thursday was wiped out by Wednesday morning’s inflation data and once more, the topic of conversation has shifted to whether 0.25 percentage points will be enough.”

BoE raising rates today will cause ‘more damage’, says mortgage expert

08:42 , Joe Middleton

Stuart Gregory, managing director of Lentune Mortgage Consultancy, has tweeted that the BoE raising rates today will cause “more damage”.

He said: Real truth is that Bank of England raising interest rates tomorrow will cause more damage.

“Millions of borrowers are looking at double or triple their current mortgage outgoings this year as their low rates end. No-one wins - as Landlords will need to pass this on as well.”

Investec Economics predicts BoE will opt for ‘wait-and-see approach'

08:25 , Joe Middleton

Investec Economics predicts the BoE will opt for a “wait-and-see approach” and keep rates at 4% while it assesses the situation.

Economist Ellie Henderson said: “The MPC will have to assess which is the lesser of two evils: the risk of inflation being higher for longer or the current threat to financial stability stemming from the rapidly evolving fears of a banking crisis.”

The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates for the 11th time in a row today after an unexpected resurgence in UK inflation.

Economists are pencilling in a rise to 4.25% from 4%, with the case for an increase strengthened by official figures on Wednesday revealing a surprise jump in inflation to 10.4% last month.

The noon decision also comes after the US Federal Reserve raised its key overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, despite recent turbulence in financial markets amid fears of a banking crisis.

But the Bank of England faces a difficult balancing act, weighing up the need to rein in inflation with the worries over banking woes and the possibility they may start to clamp down on lending.