Interest rates no cause for celebration after Bank’s series of errors

The Bank of England has finally pressed pause. For the first time since November 2021, the Monetary Policy Committee did not increase the Bank Rate. Instead, it held rates at 5.25pc – but not without debate. The committee voted 5-4 in the end, with the minority backing another 0.25 point hike.

Have we reached peak interest rates in the UK? There is no clear consensus. Market expectations are somewhere in between this being the end and one more rate hike. What is certain, however, is that we shouldn’t expect a rate cut anytime soon.

“We have not had any discussion… about reducing rates because that would be very, very premature”, Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor, told broadcasters on Thursday afternoon. There would be no “premature celebration” he said, because “we’ve got a long way to go” before inflation returns to the Bank’s target of 2pc.

Would a “celebration” ever be appropriate? Even when headline inflation gets back to target, who exactly would we be praising? Certainly not the Bank. It’s a preposterous idea to come from the governor. Indeed, it was his poor decision-making and deliberate blindness to economic conditions back in 2020 and 2021 that contributed to the great mess we’re still in now.

Now that rate increases have finally been paused, we should use this breathing room to reflect on what exactly has gone wrong. Unfortunately for Bailey, much of the blame lands on Threadneedle Street.

Bailey can never claim that he wasn’t warned. Even at the start of 2021, when inflation sat below 1pc, some of the country’s most senior figures were pointing to the possibility of price spikes. Rishi Sunak was designing his March 2021 budget around the idea that inflation might rise, that interest rates might need to go up in response, and he’d be looking at much bigger debt interest bills than the Treasury was accustomed to.

Bailey’s own chief economist at the time was also pointing out the warning signs. In a speech delivered in February 2021, ‘Inflation: a tiger by the tail?’, Andy Haldane did not go so far as to predict an inflationary surge, but examined all the reasons one could happen: the world was going to re-emerge from lockdowns sooner or later, demand was going to soar. By June 2021, he was issuing full-blown warnings. “It’s real money,” he told me in The Spectator’s office. “We absolutely should be asked to account for what impact our actions have had.”

This is something Bailey has never properly addressed. Central banks around the world had spent their time in lockdown pressing “print” on their magic money machines. The Bank of England undertook more quantitative easing in the first year of the pandemic than it did in the ten years leading up to lockdown.

Yet the role of money printing in this inflation nightmare has never been fully examined by the Bank of England. Bailey has been pushed on this point before, yet has never quite admitted to the role his Bank played. Perhaps the closest he came was in June this year, when his inquisitor was one of his predecessors in the role, Lord King. His methodical questioning about money supply at a House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee finally saw Bailey concede that King was making a “fair” point.

But it’s a topic that Bailey seems keen to avoid at all costs. To this day, he is much more interested in pointing blame elsewhere: lockdowns, the war in Ukraine. Bailey has also taken direct aim at workers’ wages. Despite pay raises lagging behind headline inflation until just two months ago, Bailey has consistently warned of a “wage/price spiral” without much evidence to back up the claims.

But perhaps the biggest mistake to come out of the Bank during this saga is to not have seen inflation spiralling right in front of its policymakers’ eyes. Their dogged commitment to their own – completely wrong – forecasts had Bailey insisting even after inflation was starting to surge that price hikes were simply “transitory”.

It is staggering just how wrong the Bank’s inflation forecasts were. When headline inflation hit 3.2pc in August 2021, its forecast from just three months earlier had suggested it would be at 1.9pc. The Bank didn’t act. When inflation was at 4.2pct in October 2021, its most recent forecast suggested it would be at 3.6pc. Still the Bank didn’t act. It wasn’t until inflation was already more than double the Bank’s target, just over 5pc on the year in November 2021, that the MPC started to hike rates.

And it’s been playing catch-up ever since. Forecasts have frequently undershot the real figures, leading the Bank to make dovish calls on interest rates. When inflation hit its peak in the UK in October 2022 – at 11.1pc – the Bank’s forecast that spring had suggested 9.95pc. An unwillingness to admit what was happening, and to take a more hawkish approach when it could really have made a difference, contributed to the conditions that allowed inflation in Britain to hit double digits.

We’re not out of the woods yet. The OECD’s most recent Economic Outlook report, published this week, predicts that the UK will suffer from the highest inflation among G7 countries this year. Even if the Government’s promise to “halve inflation” is made good, that will still leave the headline rate more than double the Bank’s target. Prices will still be rising significantly into 2024.

And it’s not just inflation that needs fixing. The Bank’s credibility has been badly tarnished, with potentially permanent damage done to its reputation. Questions over the value of its operational independence are unlikely to go away. It isn’t just the likes of Liz Truss who are criticising the governor – especially about what happened during those infamous 49 days and the fallout from the Liability Driven Investments pensions scare. The Bank has been forced to signal to international markets that it takes its job of targeting inflation seriously, largely through consecutive rate hikes, which totalled 14 before rates were paused this week.

Interest rates were held far too low for too long – another failure of the Bank. That they have returned to historically normal levels is no bad thing. But the circumstances under which they were hiked put the UK on the backfoot. It has never felt like deliberate policymaking, but reactive policymaking, void of confidence. It’s been 14 rounds of catch-up, and an ugly shock for the public along the way.

So no, we won’t be celebrating when inflation is finally tamed. We’ll be reflecting on why it went so badly wrong in the first place.



