UK may already be in recession, says Bank of England

Man by cash machine

The Bank of England has raised interest rates from 1.75% to 2.25% - the highest level for 14 years - and warned the UK may already be in a recession.

The central bank had previously forecast the economy would grow in the current financial quarter, but it now believes it will shrink by 0.1%.

It is the Bank's seventh rate rise in a row as it tries to tame soaring prices.

It takes borrowing costs to their highest since the 2008, when the UK banking system faced collapse.

Inflation - the pace at which prices rise - is currently at its highest rate for nearly 40 years, at 9.9%, leaving many people facing hardship.

Prices are also widely predicted to head higher in October, despite a government plan to limit soaring gas and electricity prices for households and businesses.

Raising interest rates makes it more expensive to borrow which should, theoretically, encourage people to spend less and cool prices.

Many households with mortgages will see their costs rise. People on a typical tracker mortgage will have to pay about £49 more a month, while those on standard variable rate mortgages will see a £31 increase.

Those on fixed-rate deals will not be immediately affected, although their costs could jump when their deals come up for renewal.

Interest rate graphic

Announcing its rate decision, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) forecast that the UK economy was already in recession. That is defined as when an economy shrinks for two consecutive quarters.

The MPC said it expected the UK economy would shrink between July and September. This comes after it contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter.

The committee said there had been a smaller-than-expected bounce back in July from the June bank holiday to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The additional bank holiday in September for the Queen's state funeral would also hurt the economy, it added.

Story continues

The Bank also revised its outlook for inflation, saying that the government's intervention to subsidise domestic energy bills from October was "likely to limit significantly further increases".

It now expects inflation to peak at just under 11% in October, having previously forecast it would reach 13% next month.

Nevertheless, inflation is currently nearly five times the Bank of England's 2% target and even if it peaks in October, it is expected to remain above 10% "over the following few months" before starting to fall.

"Should the outlook suggest more persistent inflationary pressures, including from stronger demand, the Committee will respond forcefully, as necessary," the MPC said, suggesting it was willing to raise rates further.

Some economists had expected the Bank to lift rates by 0.75 percentage points this month, in line with similar moves by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, and three of the MPC's nine members voted for such a rise.

'Nothing left to cut back'

Kristine Green

In Grimsby, self-employed auditor Kristine Green has already started cutting back day-to-day, with bills and the monthly cost of her variable rate mortgage rising.

She said her mortgage had already gone up four or five times in the past year.

"There were two instances where the increases happened in such quick succession, I didn't even get a letter about it from my mortgage provider."

She said with the latest increase on Thursday, her mortgage would soon be edging on £460-470 per month, about £100 more than what she was paying this time last year.

Jonathan Fell is the managing director of the Ice Cream Farm in Cheshire

Higher interest rates will also drive up borrowing costs for businesses, many of which already face crippling energy and fuel bills.

Jonathan Fell, managing director of family theme park the Ice Cream Farm in Cheshire, said he had taken out millions of pounds in loans to develop the business in recent years.

Although some were on fixed five-year terms, an emergency government loan he was granted during the pandemic follows the base rate set by the Bank of England.

"Any further rate increases would be hugely worrying," he said. "It could actually finish the business depending on how far it goes."

Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor

The Bank of England has continued on its path of interest rate raises, but the real question now is how high are rates going to go. Financial markets predict that the rate will go close to 5%, and that is higher than in the US and the Eurozone. This reflects higher inflation here.

Today the Bank held back from a 0.75 percentage point jumbo rate rise, as the US Fed had done last night. Foreign exchange markets were looking to see whether the UK would follow the US tough rhetoric against inflation too. But it was a close vote.

The Bank expressed some relief that inflation would now peak at 11% next month, thanks to the government's energy interventions. But rates are still going up because the Bank sees more inflation arising from the British economy itself, even as the energy shock has been muffled.

All eyes are now on November, when the Bank will calculate a new forecast to assess all of the government's interventions, which bring down inflation but also raise borrowing.

Already the rise in mortgage rates is weighing on the housing market. The Bank believes we are already in a recession. The rate rises will keep coming. Precisely how many is the question.