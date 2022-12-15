Interest rates, retail sales push markets lower

Reuters

Over 20 years, Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov gained a following for his street murals in the small town of Borovsk, some 70 miles (115 km) southwest of Moscow, many of which depicted the plight of victims of Stalinist-era repressions. But on March 25, just over a month after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, Ovchinnikov created a new work, one that would place him in serious legal jeopardy. The mural fell afoul of new laws passed by the Russian government effectively criminalising opposition to the military campaign in Ukraine.