Interest rates, retail sales push markets lower
Stocks fell on Wall Street following the latest signal the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. (Dec. 15)
Stylist Ryan Healy was immediately excited to work with Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who is currently under house arrest — ankle monitor and all.
A shooting was reported in the parking lot at Arden Fair mall, Sacramento police said.
Democrats are increasingly worried about the Federal Reserve tanking the economy.
Mortgage rates have led 2022’s housing pullback—and they are likely to be a driving force in buyer demand in the new year.
Maximalism is hardly new to the neighborhood. But, could the designer’s inaugural New York solo-exhibition New York Splendor offer a fresh perspective?
U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Thursday, adding to the previous day's losses, a day after the Federal Reserve raised rates and revived recession worries.
Over 20 years, Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov gained a following for his street murals in the small town of Borovsk, some 70 miles (115 km) southwest of Moscow, many of which depicted the plight of victims of Stalinist-era repressions. But on March 25, just over a month after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, Ovchinnikov created a new work, one that would place him in serious legal jeopardy. The mural fell afoul of new laws passed by the Russian government effectively criminalising opposition to the military campaign in Ukraine.
Over the past week, the correlation between the red metal and cryptocurrency has grown tighter, which bodes well for investors. But a strengthening U.S. dollar may suggest a less rosy future.
'The Blue Zones American Kitchen:100 Recipes to Live to 100' is equal parts travelogue, investigative report, New Year's resolution and weeknight cookbook.
No longer the world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to cut his stake in the world's most-valuable carmaker.
Tesla stock is having a bad year, and a very bad December so far.
Does targeting 2% inflation make sense in our current economic environment? Not if you ask Bill Ackman.
Senate Republicans who want a seat at the leadership table next year hosted the first of what may be regular member-led policy talks.
Ekrem Imamoglu -- heading to jail or the presidency. Onur Dogman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesA Turkish court’s decision on Dec. 14, 2022, to jail Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu for two years and seven months for insulting public officials hung on comments he made three years ago. But its impact will be felt on an event taking place in a few months time: the Turkish presidential election. If the appeals court upholds Imamoglu’s conviction – based on a 2019 speech in which he allegedly
Many real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks that were trounced throughout much of 2022 have shown much-improved price performance over the past two months. But analysts have been slow to upgrade the sector, citing ongoing interest-rate hikes and fears of a recession in 2023. That may be changing, especially if the Federal Reserve begins to taper down on its rate hikes as Chairman Jerome Powell indicated could happen. Take a look at three REITs that have seen analyst upgrades within the past
"The 2022 crisis is now shifted into opportunities, creating the highest probabilities >10% returns since 2020," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
They all have market caps that have fallen by between 42% and 81% this year but have what's considered to be reliable revenue streams.
The Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage point, marking its seventh consecutive hike this year. David Wessel, the director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution, joined John Dickerson to discuss the Fed's efforts to bring inflation down.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped and the dollar rallied after a wave of rate hikes from central banks this week, with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank warning of more pain to come.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThe S&P 500 fell more than 2%, closi