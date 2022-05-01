Interest rates have risen more than you think

Jeff MacLellan

Markets have been very volatile so far this year. The stock market as indicated by the three preferred indexes is down significantly. The Dow Industrial Average is down 8.5% year to date, the S & P 500 is down 12.4 % and the technology heavy Nasdaq is down 20.2%. The bond market experienced the worst rout in decades in the first quarter and using the Bloomberg Government Bond Index as a proxy, the market returned a minus 5.5% and the rout does not show signs of abating as that same index is down a further 2.4% this month. There are lots of reasons for the negativity as high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and fears of a recession are among some of the drivers for the outcomes we are experiencing.

Earlier this year, the Fed decided to become a born-again inflation fighter and has declared its intentions and doubled down on them. They have communicated that they expect the Fed Funds Rate to be around 2% at the end of this year and around 2.76% at the end of next year.

Right now, the Fed funds rate stands at somewhere below .5% and the prime rate is at 3.50 percent at 300 basis points over the fed funds rate. That is a relationship that has stood that way for many, many years. So, short term borrowing rates for commercial loans have not risen that much. As a result, banks have hardly raised CD rates or money market rates as the asset side of their balance sheet has not repriced upwards since the fed funds rate has not risen rapidly.

The markets, on the other hand, anticipate future actions and they are reacting much more significantly than the Fed. Let’s look at the Treasure Market to get a better idea of what the markets are expecting.

The two-year Treasury rate at the end of last year was .73% and today it is running 2.56% and peaked out at 2.72% on April 22. Clearly, there has been nearly a 200 basis point rise in that rate over the last 120 days or so. Another better proxy for long term rates is the 10 year Treasury. The 10 year Treasury rate was 1.52% at the end of last year and has risen to 2.80% as I write. It has been as high as 2.90% on April 22. Interestingly, the 10 year rate was at 2.32% on March 31, so we have seen a spike of nearly 60 basis points in a month or so. Why do I say the 10 year Treasury is a better proxy for long term rates? Because there is a clear correlation between the 10 year Treasury and 30 year fixed rate mortgages. For as long as I can remember, the 30 year mortgage rate ranged about 2.25% to 2.50% over the 10 year Treasury rate. Not surprisingly, the Freddie Mac rate at Dec. 31, 2021 was 3.11% and yesterday’s rate according to Freddie Mac is 5.11%. That is an increase of 2.00% and a spread above the 10 year Treasury of 2.31%.

In 2020, during the pandemic, the housing market saw a huge surge in prices and sales as remote work and the pursuit of more space pushed people to accommodate stay at home work and school. That phenomenon continued unabated through last year. However, rising interest rates combined with a low inventory of homes will clearly affect the market. Sales of homes were down 2.7% and 4.6% in February and March respectively versus last year according to the National Association of Realtors. To illustrate what has happened, assume a $200,000 30 year fixed rate loan at 3.11% versus today’s 5.11%. The monthly payment goes from $854 to $1,087, an increase of $233 or 27.3%.

In summary, the Fed has talked a big game but has yet to do much. Expect a 50 basis point increase in the fed funds rate in May. But they need to do more to get inflation under control. Last time inflation was this high, the fed funds rate exceeded the rate of inflation. I doubt the Fed is going to raise rates that much anytime soon. The nation’s markets have already raised rates more than the Fed and the Fed needs to catch up. Today’s negative GDP number is only going to complicate matters as the Fed is looking for a soft landing and another consecutive negative GDP quarter would technically mean we are in recession.

Be prepared for much more volatility in the markets.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Interest rates have risen more than you think