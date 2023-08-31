Interest restarts for student loan payments in September

TechCrunch

Questions about ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's ability to comply with European privacy rules are in the frame again after a detailed complaint was filed with the Polish data protection authority yesterday. The complaint, which TechCrunch has reviewed, alleges the U.S. based AI giant is in breach of the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) -- across a sweep of dimensions: Lawful basis, transparency, fairness, data access rights, and privacy by design are all areas it argues OpenAI is infringing EU privacy rules. Another suggestion, therefore, is that OpenAI has overlooked another requirement in the GDPR to undertake prior consultation with regulators (Article 36) -- since, if it had conducted a proactive assessment which identified high risks to people's rights unless mitigating measures were applied it should have given pause for thought.