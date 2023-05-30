Interested in $25K a month in SC? Here are the 10 highest-paid open state jobs

If you want one of the highest-paying jobs currently offered by the state of South Carolina, you’ll mostly need some type of medical training.

Even if those don’t fit, there are plenty of other well-paying salary jobs offered by the state.

The state currently has around 60 open positions listed on its jobs portal website that offer a salary range beyond $100,000 a year. The top 10 full-time jobs as of May 29 are all related to health care, except for one, which is for an attorney position.

But out of them all, only one can offer the most pay.

The top spot goes to a psychiatrist position, with a salary range of $225,000 to $325,000, or as much as $25,000 a month.

The state’s website shows the position, posted as open since February, would be in Richland County working for the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs central office. Among the responsibilities of the person hired for the position would be, examining and diagnosing psychiatric forensic individuals in a short-term, crisis stabilization setting, evaluating, treating an medicating patients, composing documents such as patient evaluations and treatment plans.

The next highest-paid open state job listed is for a physician at the Camille Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia, with an annual salary of $209,800. Job responsibilities would include, providing medical treatment for inmates, supervising medical activities to ensure they adhere to proper policies, consulting with other physicians, attending staff meetings and seminars.

Third on the list is another physician position, with a salary range of $160,000 to $200,000. The position would be for DDSN’s Coastal Regional Center in Dorchester County. Work responsibilities would include providing direct patient care like routine physicals, referring for inpatient and specialty care, working with teams to develop comprehensive care plans for patients and providing on-call availability.

To view the total list of open South Carolina state government jobs and to apply, click here.

Below are the state’s seven other highest-paying, open full-time jobs.

Nurse practitioner: Department of Mental Health in Columbia

$77,513-$143,415

Nurse practitioner II: Department of Mental Health — MHC Berkeley

$77,513-$143,415

Psychologist: Department of Corrections in Columbia

$129,233

Nurse practitioner II: Tyger River Correctional Institute

$62 an hour

Director of nursing: DDSN Coastal Regional Center

$63,707-$117,870

Chief psychologist: Department of Mental Health-DIS Columbia

$63,707-$117,870

Chief counsel: State accident fund in Lexington County

$63,707-$117,870