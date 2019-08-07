Interested In Alfa Laval AB (publ) (STO:ALFA)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (STO:ALFA) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Alfa Laval is currently performing.

Check out our latest analysis for Alfa Laval

How Did ALFA's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

ALFA's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of kr5.0b has jumped 28% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 6.6%, indicating the rate at which ALFA is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is only a result of an industry uplift, or if Alfa Laval has seen some company-specific growth.

OM:ALFA Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Alfa Laval has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 20% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.5% is below the SE Machinery industry of 8.8%, indicating Alfa Laval's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Alfa Laval’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 14% to 15%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 115% to 61% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Alfa Laval to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ALFA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ALFA’s outlook. Financial Health: Are ALFA’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.