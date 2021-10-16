Interested In APA's (NASDAQ:APA) Upcoming US$0.063 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase APA's shares before the 21st of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.063 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, APA has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $26.37. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether APA has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for APA

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. APA has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 5.3% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 2.6% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that APA's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by APA's 8.8% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. APA's dividend payments per share have declined at 8.4% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy APA for the upcoming dividend? APA has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, it's hard to get excited about APA from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks APA is facing. For example, APA has 5 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

