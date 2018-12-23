Interested In ASM Pacific Technology Limited (HKG:522)? Here’s How It Performed Recently

After reading ASM Pacific Technology Limited’s (HKG:522) most recent earnings announcement (30 September 2018), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

How Well Did 522 Perform?

522’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of HK$2.5b has declined by -10% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 27%, indicating the rate at which 522 is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, ASM Pacific Technology has invested its equity funds well leading to a 21% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 12% exceeds the HK Semiconductor industry of 4.9%, indicating ASM Pacific Technology has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for ASM Pacific Technology’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 15% to 27%.

What does this mean?

Though ASM Pacific Technology’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I recommend you continue to research ASM Pacific Technology to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

