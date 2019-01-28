Interested In Atul Ltd (NSE:ATUL)? Here’s How It Performed Recently

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Atul Ltd’s (NSE:ATUL) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Atul is currently performing.

Was ATUL weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

ATUL’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹2.8b has declined by -14% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which ATUL is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Atul has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.1% exceeds the IN Chemicals industry of 8.0%, indicating Atul has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Atul’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 28% to 16%.

What does this mean?

Atul’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research Atul to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



