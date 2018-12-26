Interested In Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited (NSE:CTE)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

After reading Cambridge Technology Enterprises Limited’s (NSE:CTE) latest earnings update (30 September 2018), I found it beneficial to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the most recent numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to pay attention to earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. I also like to compare against an industry benchmark to understand whether CTE has outperformed, or whether it is simply riding an industry wave. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Could CTE beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

CTE recently turned a profit of ₹161m (most recent trailing twelve-months) compared to its average loss of -₹29.9m over the past five years.

In terms of returns from investment, Cambridge Technology Enterprises has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 17% exceeds the IN IT industry of 7.0%, indicating Cambridge Technology Enterprises has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Cambridge Technology Enterprises’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 23% to 25%.

What does this mean?

Though Cambridge Technology Enterprises’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Cambridge Technology Enterprises gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Cambridge Technology Enterprises to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

