Interested In Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)’s Upcoming CA$1.36 Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left

Investors who want to cash in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (TSE:CM) upcoming dividend of CA$1.36 per share have only 4 days left to buy the shares before its ex-dividend date, 27 December 2018, in time for dividends payable on the 28 January 2019. Is this future income stream a compelling catalyst for dividend investors to think about the stock as an investment today? Let’s take a look at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s most recent financial data to examine its dividend characteristics in more detail.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 46%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 44% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 5.7%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to CA$12.32.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. CM has increased its DPS from CA$3.48 to CA$5.44 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes CM a true dividend rockstar.

Relative to peers, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce produces a yield of 5.4%, which is high for Banks stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further research:

