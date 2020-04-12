Interested In CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

When CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) released its most recent earnings update (31 December 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Understanding how CBRE Group performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see CBRE has performed.

CBRE's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of US$1.3b has jumped 21% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 19%, indicating the rate at which CBRE is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's see if it is solely because of an industry uplift, or if CBRE Group has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, CBRE Group has invested its equity funds well leading to a 21% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.4% exceeds the US Real Estate industry of 3.4%, indicating CBRE Group has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for CBRE Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 14%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as CBRE Group gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research CBRE Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

