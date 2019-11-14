Interested In Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE SA (EBR:CFEB)? Here's How It Performed Recently

Measuring Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE SA's (ENXTBR:CFEB) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess CFEB's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

Did CFEB perform better than its track record and industry?

CFEB's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €162m has declined by -1.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 8.6%, indicating the rate at which CFEB is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.1% is below the BE Construction industry of 4.1%, indicating Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 6.6% to 5.5%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 80% to 88% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I recommend you continue to research Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CFEB’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CFEB’s outlook. Financial Health: Are CFEB’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



