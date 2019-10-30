Interested In Cortina Holdings Limited (SGX:C41)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Understanding Cortina Holdings Limited's (SGX:C41) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Cortina Holdings is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers' performance over the same period.

Could C41 beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

C41's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of S$33m has jumped 32% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 19%, indicating the rate at which C41 is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is only due to industry tailwinds, or if Cortina Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Cortina Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.7% exceeds the SG Specialty Retail industry of 4.0%, indicating Cortina Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Cortina Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 11% to 17%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 77% to 11% over the past 5 years.

Cortina Holdings's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Cortina Holdings has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Cortina Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

