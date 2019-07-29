Interested In Dätwyler Holding Inc. (VTX:DAE)? Here's How It Performed Recently

When Dätwyler Holding Inc.'s (VTX:DAE) announced its latest earnings (31 December 2018), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were Dätwyler Holding's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not DAE actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see DAE has performed.

Was DAE's weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

DAE's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of CHF121m has declined by -2.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 2.0%, indicating the rate at which DAE is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Dätwyler Holding has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.3% exceeds the CH Machinery industry of 6.8%, indicating Dätwyler Holding has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Dätwyler Holding’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 13% to 17%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 36% to 34% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I recommend you continue to research Dätwyler Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

