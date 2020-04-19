Interested In Dassault Aviation SA (EPA:AM)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Measuring Dassault Aviation SA's (ENXTPA:AM) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess AM's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Well Did AM Perform?

AM's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €713m has jumped 24% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 28%, indicating the rate at which AM is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

ENXTPA:AM Income Statement April 19th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Dassault Aviation has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.0% exceeds the FR Aerospace & Defense industry of 4.1%, indicating Dassault Aviation has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Dassault Aviation’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 6.6% to 17%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 24% to 8.6% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Dassault Aviation to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

