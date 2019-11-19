Interested In DocCheck AG (ETR:AJ91)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

For long-term investors, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more beneficial than examining a single earnings announcement at a point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on DocCheck AG (XTRA:AJ91) useful as an attempt to give more color around how DocCheck is currently performing.

AJ91's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €2.9m has jumped 38% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 5.7%, indicating the rate at which AJ91 is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is solely a result of an industry uplift, or if DocCheck has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, DocCheck has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% is below the DE Healthcare Services industry of 13%, indicating DocCheck's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for DocCheck’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 22% to 18%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While DocCheck has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research DocCheck to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

