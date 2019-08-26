Interested In Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s Upcoming 0.9% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of September.

Emclaire Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.16 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Emclaire Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 3.6% on its current stock price of $31.85. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Emclaire Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Emclaire Financial paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Emclaire Financial's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Emclaire Financial has seen its dividend decline 1.6% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Emclaire Financial? Emclaire Financial has been struggling to generate growth while also paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

