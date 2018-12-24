Interested In eprint Group Limited (HKG:1884)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Assessing eprint Group Limited’s (HKG:1884) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess 1884’s recent performance announced on 30 September 2018 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Did 1884 beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

1884’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of HK$23m has increased by 8.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -7.5%, indicating the rate at which 1884 is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s see whether it is merely because of an industry uplift, or if eprint Group has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, eprint Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.5% exceeds the HK Commercial Services industry of 6.0%, indicating eprint Group has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for eprint Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 12%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Recent positive growth doesn’t necessarily mean it’s onwards and upwards for the company. There may be factors that are impacting the entire industry thus the high industry growth rate over the same time frame. You should continue to research eprint Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



