Interested In Gabriel India Limited (NSE:GABRIEL)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

After reading Gabriel India Limited’s (NSE:GABRIEL) most recent earnings announcement (30 September 2018), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Gabriel India’s performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

How GABRIEL fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

GABRIEL’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹1.0b has jumped 18% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 17%, indicating the rate at which GABRIEL is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Let’s take a look at if it is merely because of industry tailwinds, or if Gabriel India has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Gabriel India has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the IN Auto Components industry of 7.6%, indicating Gabriel India has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Gabriel India’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 24% to 24%.

What does this mean?

Gabriel India’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. While Gabriel India has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Gabriel India to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

