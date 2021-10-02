Interested In General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) Upcoming US$0.51 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase General Mills' shares before the 7th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, General Mills stock has a trailing yield of around 3.4% on the current share price of $60.62. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether General Mills's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether General Mills has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. General Mills is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 56% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that General Mills's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at General Mills, with earnings per share up 6.3% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, General Mills has increased its dividend at approximately 6.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid General Mills? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and General Mills paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy General Mills today.

If you want to look further into General Mills, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for General Mills that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

