Interested in the Green Bay School Board's empty seat? Here's how they fill vacancies.

GREEN BAY — With the resignation of former Green Bay School Board member Laura Laitinen-Warren, the board plans to appoint a new member to finish out her term, which expires in 2025.

The board is expected to discuss the timeline and process at a special meeting March 4, but what does board policy say?

How does the Green Bay School Board fill vacancies?

Within 60 days of the seat vacancy, the board will appoint someone by majority vote, according to board policy.

The board president, who is Laura McCoy, must notify the public of the vacancy.

Once the board releases an application, any qualified elector can fill out an application and submit it to the superintendent's office. With the resignation of former Superintendent Claude Tiller, Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer is currently filling in until an official interim leader is selected by the board.

Candidates are then considered at an open board meeting, unless exceptional circumstances call for a closed session.

If the board fails to appoint someone to fill the vacancy within 60 days, a separate set of procedures dictates how to fill the seat, which includes candidate interviews at a board meeting.

Laitinen-Warren resigned Feb. 24, giving the board until April 24 before board policy requires additional measures for appointing the seat.

How can community members express interest in the seat?

Any resident who is a qualified elector can contact the board in writing to express interest in filling the vacancy, according to board policy. The board's email address is boardofeducation@gbaps.org.

To be eligible, someone must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the school district. They also must be at least 18 years old and have no felony convictions.

What does a school board member do?

Board members, in collaboration with the superintendent, provide educational leadership for the district, according to board policy. They approve policy, goals and financial resources to support the vision and strategic directions of the district.

Attending open and closed board meetings, members vote on personnel, purchasing and policy decisions. It is a part-time position. The board regularly meets twice a month and at other times for special or closed sessions, as needed.

Board members are also tasked with adopting accountability metrics to evaluate progress toward district goals and ensure the results are reported to the public at board meetings, among other duties.

Are school board members paid?

Board members get $7,500 a year for their service; they are all paid the same, regardless of their role on the board.

How long would the term be?

Whoever fills Laitinen-Warren's seat will complete her term through April 2025. Then they can run in the spring 2025 election for a chance to win the seat and a full three-year term on the board.

