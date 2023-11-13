Interested in a Habitat for Humanity home? Come attend an information session

Five local churches recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity to work on new homes at Young Oak Square

Cleveland County residents with a dream of homeownership have an opportunity to learn more about how to achieve that dream through the local Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit will soon be taking applications but is also offering new information sessions to answer questions and provide a better understanding of what they do.

The information sessions will be held Thursday, Dec. 7 at 1 or 6 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Fellowship Hall, located at 1165 Wyke Rd., Shelby.

Applications will be accepted Jan. 2, 2024, through Feb. 16, 2024.

Amy Allen, executive director of Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity, said before people apply, they want them to know what the qualifications and requirements are.

“We’re trying the information sessions this year just to offer people an opportunity to learn about the process, ask questions, before they apply because it is a lengthy process,” Allen said.

Applicants go through several stages, including background and credit checks and an interview.

“The whole process is not a quick process. It's probably a three or four month process and sometimes I think people have the misconception that the house is free,” she said. “We want to clear up that the house is sold to the families at the end, and they work on the houses themselves and put in that sweat equity.”

Although the homeowners must contribute physically and financially, the houses are sold with no interest payments, and at no profit, a huge cost-saving for homeowners.

Allen said the current families who are moving in to the recently completed homes on Young Street were selected in April of 2022.

“We’re going to try something new and that way hopefully it will keep people from applying that have misinformation or wrong information,” Allen said. “Instead of spinning wheels, it gives more information so they can make a better decision.”

She said there will also be opportunities for those who may not qualify for a Habitat home.

“At the information session we’re going to have someone from Bank OZK who will be talking about some other lending opportunities,” she said.

People will have a chance to learn about other avenues and lending sources to achieve home ownership.

Allen said the demand is greater than ever, and the last time applications were opened, Habitat had around 150 apply and only two were chosen. She’s expecting that much or more this go around with the high interest rates and expensive rent.

Allen said the information sessions aren’t mandatory, but just an additional tool for people.

Applications will be passed out at the meeting and people can also visit the Habitat website, habitatforhumanitycc.com, for more information and applications or stop by the Habitat ReStore at 323 W. Grover St.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Interested in a Habitat for Humanity home? Learn how to apply