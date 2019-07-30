Interested In High Fashion International Limited (HKG:608)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

When High Fashion International Limited's (HKG:608) announced its latest earnings (31 December 2018), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were High Fashion International's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not 608 actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see 608 has performed.

How Did 608's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

608's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of HK$44m has increased by 4.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -35%, indicating the rate at which 608 is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's see whether it is only a result of industry tailwinds, or if High Fashion International has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, High Fashion International has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 1.6% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 1.1% is below the HK Luxury industry of 5.8%, indicating High Fashion International's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for High Fashion International’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 0.9% to 0.4%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Recent positive growth isn't always indicative of a continued optimistic outlook. I suggest you continue to research High Fashion International to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

