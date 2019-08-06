Interested In ALSO Holding AG (VTX:ALSN)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Measuring ALSO Holding AG's (VTX:ALSN) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess ALSN's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

Did ALSN's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

ALSN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €88m has increased by 6.4% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 9.8%, indicating the rate at which ALSN is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, ALSO Holding has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.9% is below the CH Electronic industry of 6.9%, indicating ALSO Holding's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for ALSO Holding’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 14%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 54% to 79% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research ALSO Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ALSN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ALSN’s outlook. Financial Health: Are ALSN’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

