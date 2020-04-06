Interested In Hong Leong Asia Ltd. (SGX:H22)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

Examining Hong Leong Asia Ltd.'s (SGX:H22) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess H22's latest performance announced on 31 December 2019 and weight these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

How Well Did H22 Perform?

H22 recently turned a profit of S$34m (most recent trailing twelve-months) compared to its average loss of -S$789.1k over the past five years.

In terms of returns from investment, Hong Leong Asia has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 6.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 1.4% is below the SG Machinery industry of 4.7%, indicating Hong Leong Asia's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Hong Leong Asia’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 4.0% to 5.7%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 41% to 34% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Hong Leong Asia's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Hong Leong Asia has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Hong Leong Asia to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

