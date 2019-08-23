Interested In Huaxi Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1689)’s Upcoming 1.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left

It looks like Huaxi Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1689) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 28th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of September.

Huaxi Holdings's next dividend payment will be HK$0.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of HK$0.052 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Huaxi Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of HK$1.95. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Huaxi Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Huaxi Holdings is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Huaxi Holdings's 5.4% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Huaxi Holdings has delivered 8.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 5 years. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Has Huaxi Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Huaxi Holdings from a dividend perspective.

