Interested In Huntington Bancshares' (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upcoming US$0.15 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Huntington Bancshares' shares on or after the 16th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Huntington Bancshares stock has a trailing yield of around 3.9% on the current share price of $15.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Huntington Bancshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Huntington Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Huntington Bancshares paid out 63% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Huntington Bancshares, with earnings per share up 3.1% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend at approximately 31% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Huntington Bancshares? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Huntington Bancshares, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Huntington Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

