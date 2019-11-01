Interested In j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

When j2 Global, Inc. (NasdaqGS:JCOM) released its most recent earnings update (30 June 2019), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were j2 Global's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not JCOM actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see JCOM has performed.

JCOM's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of US$144m has jumped 13% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 3.2%, indicating the rate at which JCOM is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is merely owing to an industry uplift, or if j2 Global has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, j2 Global has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.4% exceeds the US Software industry of 6.7%, indicating j2 Global has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for j2 Global’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 11%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 74% to 104% over the past 5 years.

Though j2 Global's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research j2 Global to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

